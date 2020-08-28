More than 600 bags of heroin seized after investigation by New Hanover, Pender sheriff’s offices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A five-month investigation by the New Hanover County and Pender County sheriff’s offices led to hundreds of bags of heroin being seized Wednesday.
While executing a search warrant at 614 Montclair Drive, detectives located more than 600 bags of heroin, approximately 15.8 grams of unpackaged raw heroin, a Ruger 9 mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Carlos Garcia, Jr., was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking Heroin (2 counts)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Maintaining a Dwelling
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
He is being held under a $500,000 bond.
