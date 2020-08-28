More than 600 bags of heroin seized after investigation by New Hanover, Pender sheriff’s offices

A five-month investigation by the New Hanover County and Pender County sheriff’s offices led to more than 600 bags of heroin being seized Wednesday. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | August 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 1:17 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A five-month investigation by the New Hanover County and Pender County sheriff’s offices led to hundreds of bags of heroin being seized Wednesday.

Carlos Garcia, Jr.
Carlos Garcia, Jr. (Source: NHCSO)

While executing a search warrant at 614 Montclair Drive, detectives located more than 600 bags of heroin, approximately 15.8 grams of unpackaged raw heroin, a Ruger 9 mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Garcia, Jr., was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking Heroin (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Maintaining a Dwelling
  • Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held under a $500,000 bond.

