March on Washington commemorated at 1898 Memorial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 57 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s infamous “I have a dream” speech, people gathered across the country to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington.
The Wilmington chapter of Black Lives Matter and the National Black Leadership Caucus held a ceremony at the 1898 Memorial.
Sonya Patrick said this year feels different following months of social unrest, peaceful protest and demonstrations nationwide following the death of George Floyd.
“It’s even more important because we have people that are actually paying attention, that are aware, and that want change,” she said.
One of the speakers attended the first March on Washington.
“57 years later, it’s almost like, I know that we’ve had a lot of progress but the fact that we’re here right now means there’s a whole lot more work to be done,” said Herbert Harris.
A representative from the Census Bureau spoke encouraging everyone to be counted and many speakers urged voting in the November election.
Patrick says the system must change and it is the people who will change it.
“As an African-American in this country, it’s a little frustrating that 57 years... we’re doing the same march and the same things are happening in a different way, but what’s encouraging is people are saying enough is enough,” she said. “We hope that this will be the last generation of systematic racism. That this will be the last generation. That America will understand there’s only one race, the human race, and we have to stand and rise up together in love and unity.”
