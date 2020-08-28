First Alert Forecast: remains of Laura to bring quick storm chance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Here is what you can expect for this final weekend of August 2020...
Friday: Sunshine will pilot another temperature trip to the lower and middle 90s and the heat index will peak in the stressful 98 to 106 range. Also expect a light southwest breeze and a meager 10% storm chance.
Saturday: Storm chances will swell to the 30-40% range from midday through early evening as the remnants of Laura scoot through the Virginias. Odds favor places to the north like Raleigh and Richmond will have a more pronounced storm risk but, locally, you should be alert as one or two strong gusty cells could manage to sneak in. Otherwise for Saturday: variable clouds, gusty southwest winds, and seasonably hot highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: In the wake of the brush with the remnants of Laura, a batch of drier air will hack storm chances to 10%. Also expect sun and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a fresh northwesterly breeze.
New tropical storm development is very unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin Friday but a healthier possibility exists in or just east of the Caribbean Sea by Tuesday. September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or extend your outlook to ten days for whatever spot you like with your WECT Weather App. Track those weekend storm odds hour-by-hour there too!
