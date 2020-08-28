As COVID-19 cases level in NHC, testing shifts to direct outreach

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Since COVID-19 cases in New Hanover County averaged about 22 cases per day in the last week of August, down from 53 per day a month ago, the county’s testing strategy has changed.
While, demand for drive-through testing has decreased in New Hanover County, other areas face barriers to testing so New Hanover Public Health will work with community partners to bring free testing to these places.
“Earlier this summer we saw more widespread transmission of COVID-19 and a busy testing site, but as safety measures and the three Ws have been followed, we’re seeing a decrease in the prevalence of COVID-19 and the need for our drive-through testing site,” said New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA.
COVID-19 is still present in our community and these safety measures need to continue, but we have an opportunity now to shift to a more direct outreach and targeted testing strategy, focusing on populations at higher risk of illness from COVID-19 and traditionally underserved communities. Our Call Center remains available to residents seeking testing resources and information about COVID-19, and that number is 910-798-6800.”
Community organizations will partner with Public Health to provide pop-up testing locations across the county to make free testing available to residents who lack health insurance, transportation and other challenges.
COVID-19 testing is available throughout the county via local healthcare providers, pharmacies and other organizations.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recently implemented the Medicaid for Coronavirus program for COVID-19 testing and diagnosis for individuals without health insurance.
Click here to apply and check eligibility criteria or call New Hanover County Health and Human Services at (910) 798-3500.
