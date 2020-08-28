Gang member sentenced to more than nine years in prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A convicted felon is heading back to prison after being sentenced on drug charges Thursday.
Terrance Fisher, 29, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 112 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.
“According to court documents, on February 19, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Street Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department’s Narcotics and Gang Units conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Fisher in the area of Market Street in Wilmington,” a Department of Justice release states. “On February 20, the FBI Task Force and Wilmington Police Detectives conducted a search of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay in Wilmington associated with Fisher. Law Enforcement found a quantity of heroin in the room.”
Officials say Fisher was visiting his N.C. State Probation Officer at the time of his search.
“According to law enforcement, Fisher was a gang member in Wilmington and was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for the importation and distribution of large amounts of heroin into Wilmington,” the news release states.
