Gang member sentenced to more than nine years in prison on drug charges

“According to court documents, on February 19, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Street Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department’s Narcotics and Gang Units conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Fisher in the area of Market Street in Wilmington,” a Department of Justice release states. “On February 20, the FBI Task Force and Wilmington Police Detectives conducted a search of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay in Wilmington associated with Fisher. Law Enforcement found a quantity of heroin in the room.”