Brunswick County high school teachers reflect on adjustment to virtual learning

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - As students in Brunswick County shut the book on the second week of virtual school, teachers agree things are getting easier.
Teachers at South Brunswick High School say the transition to online classes has been a big undertaking, but one students and staff are learning to adapt to. While instructors are getting fewer emails troubleshooting tech problems, everyone cant wait for the day its safe enough to return to face-to-face classes.
Christian Minnick is a high school math teacher. While she was doing a lot of review this past spring, this new school year has been a different animal because she’s teaching brand new concepts to kids she’s never met in person before.
Minnick has live lectures online three days a week and is always making herself available to her students to make sure they don’t fall behind.
She misses the exchanges in class and getting to know her students the most. Its taken a lot of time and energy to reinvent lesson plans and find creative ways to drive home complex math concepts, but she remains positive about the year to come.
“I think we’re trying to do the best that we can and our students to try to do the best they can and we have students that want to learn so I think with them wanting to learn and us trying our best to teach them that it’s gonna work out for us,” said Minnick.
Across the hall from Minnick’s math classroom, Patrick Lawson is also conducting class from his room full of empty desks.
Lawson has been teaching social studies for more than a decade now and he never thought his teaching would be a part of history. Before the pandemic he never used Google Classroom, but now he’s found himself putting in extra hours on nights and weekends to transition lessons online.
He tries to call on specific kids to answer questions during his live lectures to make sure they’re paying attention, but admits its a different experience to be teaching history in a setting he cant see his students’ faces. The district cannot require students to turn their web cameras on during classes, so Lawson can’t see how his class is reacting to his lessons.
Early in the year, he assigned a “about me” worksheet for students to fill out. One question asked how COVID-19 has changed their lives. Some students shared hard stories of relatives getting sick while others admitted they’ve been lonely during quarantine.
As hard as it is to hear students are struggling, he says the success o his students is what keeps him going.
“I love this job, you know. I’ve been doing it for 14 years. I want these kids to succeed. I want to see them go off to college or you know find a great job and things like that and that’s what keeps me going I try to make my classes as exciting as possible when you’re sitting in front of computer,” said Lawson.
Alison Alexander teaches high school English. She knows the struggles of keeping her students present and engaged, but she also adds that some of her students have really shown resilience and excelled in the online format.
Alexander says Parents have sent supportive emails and virtual learning is a good change for some students too shy to participate in discussions out loud.
She says her 16 and 17-year-old students are becoming advocates for themselves and communicating their learning needs. Teens who might not have wanted to raise their hands in class and ask for help are messaging their teachers when they don’t understand something.
Students practice things like email etiquette in her class-- skills that will serve them well in college or the professional world.
Alexander admits keeping students attention has been hard, but her students have grown in the face of adversity.
“Keeping them engaged...that would be perhaps the struggle and parents know that. Is their student getting the same quality education at home? I think we could make an argument for no. But are they adapting and learning great 21st-century skills? I would say yes, they are,” said Alexander.
