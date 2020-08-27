Young female in critical condition after shots fired east of downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A young female victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation outside a residence located a block away from Portia Hines Park.
Wilmington Police Department officers are on the scene of the shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Street between Rankin and Campbell Streets.
One person has been taken into custody.
More details will be added as they become available.
