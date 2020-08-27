WAVE board votes to officially end Brunswick Connector route

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite emails and public comments asking that it be saved, the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority voted Thursday to end the only WAVE Transit route into Brunswick County.
Route 204, known as the Brunswick Connector, will cease operations at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
Without the renewal of those funds, WAVE began the process of notifying the public the route would be going away.
At their meeting Thursday, board member John Joye, who is also Wilmington’s city attorney, said the decision to discontinue the route could be “reversed” if a new partnership or funding source were to be identified.
The authority is also in the process of searching for a new executive director. As of Thursday morning, staff reported 16 people had applied for the job.
