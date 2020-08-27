WAVE board votes to officially end Brunswick Connector route

The only WAVE Transit route into Brunswick County is officially going away. (Source: WECT)
By Emily Featherston | August 27, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated August 27 at 1:14 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite emails and public comments asking that it be saved, the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority voted Thursday to end the only WAVE Transit route into Brunswick County.

Route 204, known as the Brunswick Connector, will cease operations at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

The move has been coming for months, after local governments in Brunswick County who helped cover the cost of the route pulled funding earlier this year.

Without the renewal of those funds, WAVE began the process of notifying the public the route would be going away.

At their meeting Thursday, board member John Joye, who is also Wilmington’s city attorney, said the decision to discontinue the route could be “reversed” if a new partnership or funding source were to be identified.

WAVE is in the middle of a restructuring, with a contracted firm proposing route cuts and realignments in order to make WAVE more financially stable.

The authority is also in the process of searching for a new executive director. As of Thursday morning, staff reported 16 people had applied for the job.

