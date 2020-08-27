US detaining more migrant children in hotels despite outcry

Verty holds up his 1-year-old daughter at his house in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The Trump administration has sharply increased its use of hotels to detain immigrant children before expelling them from the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. Verty says government contractors at a hotel where he was detained gave his family, including his daughter, cups of ice to eat to pass temperature checks prior to their deportation flight, even though they had tested negative for COVID-19. (Source: AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery/AP)