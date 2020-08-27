UNCW identifies two clusters of COVID-19 among students on campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) identified two clusters of COVID-19 among students in Pelican Hall and Graham-Hewlett Hall on Thursday, August 27.
Each residence hall has a cluster of five students.
A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close in proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.
The individuals in each of these clusters are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and treatment as required.
UNCW has informed the New Hanover County Health Department to start the contact tracing process and reach out to anyone determined to have been in close contact for more than 15 minutes with any of the individuals who tested positive.
Students with COVID-19 symptoms (i.e., fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, a cough, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should call the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.3280 or email coronavirus@uncw.edu. UNCW employees should contact their healthcare provider and notify the Student Health Center at 910.962.0587.
