Two charged in Columbus Co. home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An 18-year-old and a juvenile have been charged in a July home invasion of a Chadbourn residence, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Shortly before midnight on July 31, two people reported that they were asleep at their residence on Goins Road when two armed males wearing face coverings entered their bedroom.
One suspect was armed with a gun while the other “had something resembling a knife,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The two males demanded the victims’ cell phones and money before fleeing the scene.
La-Jai Tashawn Brownlee, 18, and an unidentified juvenile have been charged in the case.
Brownlee was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.
The juvenile has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.
