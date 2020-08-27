Stories from Louisiana: A reporter and a disaster volunteer on facing Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, L.A. (WECT) - Hurricanes don’t stop for pandemics, and neither do ’the helpers.’
First light Thursday brought the first views of Hurricane Laura’s wrath unleashed on southern Louisiana.
“Trees were down everywhere; it was a lot of debris. I mean, what you would typically expect after a hurricane but just incredibly widespread,” said WVUE reporter Rob Krieger. “There wasn’t anything that was spared.”
Krieger rode out the storm inside a casino hotel in Lake Charles, where Hurricane Laura roared ashore.
“The building, you could feel it swaying,” he said. “The water that was in the toilet was swaying back and forth, in this giant structure, this multi-million dollar casino hotel, the winds were just pelting the window. Across the way from us there’s another hotel and casino, The Golden Nugget, and windows were breaking out of that.”
Krieger is no newbie to covering hurricanes, in fact, he served as part of a network of reporters who helped cover damage in southeastern North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.
“To make a comparison to Wilmington during Florence, we saw a lot of damage there, a lot of it was trees, he said.” “I know some of the biggest damage that I covered was flood damage with water coming up in some of the areas there to the west of Wilmington, but this was wind damage... by far was the greatest amount of damage in Lake Charles.”
While reporters like Rob Krieger were on the ground ready to share the sights and sounds of the aftermath as soon as the sun rose, hours away the helpers, like American Red Cross volunteers from across the country, were staged and ready to be called in.
From a few hours outside Lake Charles, Gene Pavone said Thursday “we’re all packed, our suitcases are packed. We’re ready to go.”
He’s from Calabash, N.C., and has been a Red Cross volunteer for years.
He and his team of volunteers from across the southeast staged at an American Red Cross warehouse out of harm’s way, waiting for the call to come that roads were clear enough for them to head to their assigned location to open a shelter to provide safety to some who may have nowhere else to turn.
“If they come to the shelter they’ve lost their home,” he said. “Now they need a place that they can feel safe, especially the elderly and people with young children.”
As for COVID-19?
“It’s always on everybody’s minds,” Pavone said. “You see everybody around here always got their face mask on, we’re trying to keep the social distancing, you know, and washing our hands all the time. Now when you get into a shelter it’s going to be a little bit different than it usually is but, you know, we’ll deal with it.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.