Snoop Dogg’s mother to speak in Wilmington on the need to vote

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rev. Beverly Broadus Green, mother of highly acclaimed rapper and media personality, Snoop Dogg, will be in Wilmington Saturday, August 29.
According to organizers, Rev. Green will speak with communities on the need to vote in upcoming elections in November. She also will speak on “Black Lives Matter”.
Rev. Green is scheduled to speak at two locations. At 3 p.m., she will be at Beautiful Beginnings Boutique in the North 17 Shopping Center at 4314 Market Street. At 5 p.m. she will go to Freedom’s Way Ministries, Inc. at 1952 Dawson Street. Due to COVID-19, that event will be held in the church parking lot.
The events are open to the public. Social distancing is required.
