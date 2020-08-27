PCSO needs help locating missing woman

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Stephanie Raye Swart who was last seen leaving her home in Rocky Point on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was reported missing August 25.
After leaving her home, Swart drove to Wilmington on an errand in a silver-colored, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The truck has a damaged tailgate and displayed a North Carolina registration WRZ-8939.
Swart is 32 years old, 5′7″ to 5′8″ in height and weighs approximately 135 to 140 pounds. She has straight brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos. Her tattoos include the words, ‘roll out’ on her left forearm and a set of angel wings with the name Chris or Bubba on her back.
Although she is known to frequent New Hanover and Duplin counties, Swart also has ties to Louisa County, Virginia.
Anyone with information as to Swart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1212 or call their local law enforcement agency.
