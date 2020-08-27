Man who was convicted of crimes in Brunswick Co. reported missing from prison job assignment

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking an offender who was reported missing from his prison job assignment Thursday morning.
Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, 29, was last seen wearing green pants and either a white or grey T-shirt just before 10 a.m. at the the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex. Willis-Rockett worked a prison job loading trucks of supplies for the prison system.
He stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his right arm and tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.
Willis-Rockett is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation after being convicted in Brunswick County in November 2018.
He was scheduled for release on Dec. 18, 2020.
Anyone with information on Willis-Rockett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.
