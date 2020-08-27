Man charged with murder in Aug. 14 shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting which took place in Wilmington on Aug. 14.
Keith Melvin, 36, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of Ronald Hall.
Melvin has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and simple affray.
On Aug. 14, Wilmington police officers responded to the 900 block of N. 30th Street in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.
When they arrived, they found Hall deceased on the sidewalk.
On Wednesday, the WPD K9 Unit assisted the U.S. Marshals Task Force in arresting Melvin. He was taken into custody without incident.
