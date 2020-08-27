Judge hears arguments on release of Wilmington Police Dept. videos that contain ‘hate-filled speech’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Superior Court Judge Josh Willey heard arguments Thursday morning in the case of the potential release of law enforcement recordings of reported racist conversations among three Wilmington Police Department officers.
The judge will determine if the recordings should be released to the public.
The conversations, which were recorded on an in-car camera of a patrol car, were the basis for the terminations of Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II, and Officer Kevin Piner in June.
A review of the footage showed two conversations between Piner and Gilmore, and Piner and Moore that contained “disrespectful language, hate-filled speech, and referring to black people as the ‘n-word.’”
The city released written portions of the conversations, but not the audio or video.
On Thursday, Assistant City Attorney Daniel Thurston argued that the release of the recordings is necessary for transparency, saying it will show the community “we have nothing to hide” and start the “healing process.”
Attorney Michael McGuinness, who is representing Piner and Moore and specializes in cases involving law enforcement, argued against the release of the tapes, saying it would “add to fires raging in Wisconsin.” He claimed violence will erupt in Wilmington if these videos are released. He said it will put officers’ lives in danger by bringing protesters to Wilmington when people see the recordings “live on Rachel Maddow or WECT.”
Thurston countered, saying there have not been violent protests in two-and-a-half months — even after the initial transcript of the recordings was released.
Judge Willey recessed the court until 3 p.m. without a decision.
Last month, the judge granted McGuinness more time to work on his arguments for today’s hearing, which gave the judge time to view the videos for himself.
It is up to a judge to make the call on the release of police recordings because of a 2016 law signed by former Governor Pat McCrory, which states that police recordings are not public records and outlines rules for disclosure of such videos.
