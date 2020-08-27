Innocent Florida inmate released after 37 years

BOWLING GREEN, FLA. (AP) - A Florida man who spent the last 37 years in prison on a rape and murder charge was released Thursday, hours after officials revealed dramatic new evidence that proved his innocence.
Robert DuBoise walked out of the Hardee Correctional Institution in Bowling Green, Florida, shortly after 2 p.m.
“It’s an overwhelming sense of relief,” Robert DuBoise told reporters outside the prison
The 56-year-old was serving a life sentence, having been convicted in 1983 for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams.
