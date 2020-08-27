First Alert Forecast: toasty sunshine through Friday, watching Laura remnants Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Here at home, the upper level ridge that has been helping to steer Laura will continue to provide hot sunshine through the end of the week. Your First Alert Forecast for Friday features another temperature trip to the lower and middle 90s across the Cape Fear Region and the afternoon heat index could ping stressful values like 100, 102, 104, even 106 at times. One or two stray storms may pop but hazy, summery sunshine ought to be the rule.