First Alert Forecast: heat wave, watching remnants of Laura

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features another temperature trip to the lower and middle 90s across the Cape Fear Region and the afternoon heat index could ping stressful values like 100, 102, 104, even 106 at times. For your safety, please stay hydrated on the job site or the practice field! One or two stray storms may pop but hazy, summery sunshine ought to be the rule.