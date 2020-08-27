First Alert Forecast: heat wave, watching remnants of Laura

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features another temperature trip to the lower and middle 90s across the Cape Fear Region and the afternoon heat index could ping stressful values like 100, 102, 104, even 106 at times. For your safety, please stay hydrated on the job site or the practice field! One or two stray storms may pop but hazy, summery sunshine ought to be the rule.
After slamming the Gulf Coast Wednesday night, historically devastating Hurricane Laura will transition to a blustery remnant low pressure system and shoot across southern Virginia or northern North Carolina by Saturday. Locally, you ought to watch for the chance of a rogue gusty storm at that time, but places like Raleigh, Greensboro, and Wilson will have a bit better odds for such weather.
Your First Alert Forecast features no other definable tropical weather threats, be them active or remnant features. Please plan to stay alert, however, as September nears! Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington, including the chance for some cooler nights by early next week, right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Take care!
