East Carolina season opener against Marshall postponed

“We anticipate having fans in the stadium in 2020 and will be implementing safety measures and COVID-19 protocols in conjunction with local health officials,” Gilbert said. “This continues to be a fluid situation and we can’t wait to all be together again in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium rooting on the Pirates. The support of Pirate Nation means everything to our athletic department and we continue to ask for your patience and understanding. It’s imperative we continue to look out for each other and stay safe as we go through this pandemic.”