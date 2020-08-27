Correctional officer in Columbus County arrested for possessing tobacco in prison facility

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A correctional officer at the Columbus Correctional Institution was arrested Aug. 20 for allegedly having tobacco in his boot while at the prison.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, a Vice-Narcotics investigator responded to the facility located at 1255 Prison Camp Road in reference to found contraband.
“A lieutenant at the prison advised that he located a bag of tobacco in the boot of JuJuan Lowell Lambert, 33, of Whiteville,” a news release from the sheriff’s office states. “The lieutenant was conducting a search prior to Lambert’s entry into the facility. The tobacco was seized and Lambert was arrested.”
Lambert was taken to the Columbus County detention center and charged with misdemeanor possession of tobacco products in a confinement facility.
He was released on an unsecured bond.
