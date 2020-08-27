Community complaints lead to drug bust in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Community complaints led to the arrest of three people on drug charges Thursday in Bladen County.
The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at two residences on Booker T. Washington Road in Clarkton Thursday morning.
Officials say heroin, methamphetamine, approximately $1,500 in U.S. currency, and a firearm were found during the searches.
Arrested during the search were:
Jeremy Octavia Johnson, 25:
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin.
- Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell a Controlled Substance
Desmond Ashley Perkins, 31:
- Felony Possession of Heroin.
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Heroin.
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture Heroin.
Sandie Shaw Britt, 37:
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine.
- Maintaining a Dwelling to Sell a Controlled Substance.
