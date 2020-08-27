Columbus Regional updates visitor policy

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional on Thursday announced that it has updated its visitation policy.
“At CRHS, the top priority is patient safety, and that of their loved ones and CRHS teammates. CRHS has put extensive cleaning and disinfecting protocols in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of patients, visitors, and teammates. Do not ignore your healthcare needs, seek care when you need it,” the hospital stated.
The updated visitor policy is as follows:
- One (1) designated visitor will be allowed per patient each day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Switching visitors during the same day will not be allowed
- A different visitor may come the next day
- The visitor must:
- Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times (except while eating in select areas)
- Have a health screening with temperature check when they enter the building
- Be at least 18 years old
- Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.)
- Stay in the patient room visiting the patient, they cannot roam the hospital
- Follow all social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks, staying six feet from others, and hand washing
- The visitor may be asked to leave the room while the patient receives care. The care team will provide the visitor with details on where they should wait and for how long.
- If a visitor does not follow the guidance above, they may be escorted out of the building in order to keep our patients and teammates safe
- There are extended visitor hours for:
- Maternity patients are allowed 1 visitor any time of day
- Surgery patients who have an early morning procedure may have 1 visitor with them, even if they arrive before 10 AM
- Pediatric patients (children under 18) are allowed 2 parents/guardians any time of day
- Patients with the following conditions may be allowed more than 1 visitor, as approved by the treating physician and facility leaders:
- A patient at the end of life
- A patient that has communication barriers
- If a caregiver needs to help with decision making
- Patients will not be allowed visitors:
- In the Emergency Department
- In the Critical Care Unit
- If they have COVID-19 or might have COVID-19 (being tested)
- Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and facility leaders
