Churches, businesses support virtual learning efforts

“I think it’s just really great to see people knowing that they need each other and being able to step into that and be okay with that. I think, unfortunately, a lot of people at times will kind of have this individualistic mentality where ‘I just figure it out and have to do it on my own’ and it’s almost like I’m showing weakness if I ask for help but what we’re saying is ‘oh no, no, we’re all here to help each other,’” said Sasser.