Churches, businesses support virtual learning efforts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With many schools closing their doors and offering only virtual learning, working parents were left to figure out how to find childcare for the fall and work out ways to help their children with their online classes.
Staff members at Port City Community Church say they saw the need and quickly formulated a way to help. The result is called “The Helping Center.”
The church is opening up the building to kids Kindergarten to 8th grade, three mornings a week. Volunteers are on standby to sit with them, give them a hand logging into their classes and get some work done while parents work or knock out errands.
Thursday was the church’s third session and leaders say the effort has grown each day.
“We need each other. That’s the bottom line,” said Port City Community Church pastor Chris Sasser. “What it speaks to is just the human nature, that we really do want to help and take care of each other.”
The pastor of family ministries says its more important than ever to make sure families feel supported.
“I think it’s just really great to see people knowing that they need each other and being able to step into that and be okay with that. I think, unfortunately, a lot of people at times will kind of have this individualistic mentality where ‘I just figure it out and have to do it on my own’ and it’s almost like I’m showing weakness if I ask for help but what we’re saying is ‘oh no, no, we’re all here to help each other,’” said Sasser.
The church isn’t the only local group that’s made adjustments to help.
Carolina Gymnastics Academy has done camps and after-school programs in the past, but this fall they completely overhauled how their business works to make sure families were covered when schools flipped online.
“Especially for the younger children...kindergarten, first, second grade...it’s very difficult. They need one-on-one attention for six or seven hours for all those assignments; they really can’t be left alone,” said co-owner Michele Zapple.
The owners are offering help with virtual learning and childcare for kids from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gymnastics coaches are now teaching math and reading to little ones.
Everyone admits it’s been a challenge, but its one they’ve risen to meet.
When the lessons are done for the afternoon, the kids are able to play in the gym and just be around other kids, offering some of the lessons lost in virtual learning.
“Also, it’s a social thing. Children have to learn how to take turns; they have to learn how to stand in line; they need to learn how to eat from the lunchbox,” said co-owner Rebecca Bishop.
The owners say they’ve seen quarantine take a toll on some of these young kids.
“One of the comments that we heard from kids was when we ask ‘how are you doing?’ They would say, ‘I’m lonely,’ which you never hear from kids…you hear from kids, ’I’m bored, I’m tired’ or whatever, but they never say ’I’m lonely.’ But they were so lonely. So, to have these kids here with a group; they’re so excited and happy to be with kids around the same age again,” said Zapple.
As unsettling as it is to hear kids struggle with a lack of connection, the academy says it wasn’t long at all until they bounced back to their normal selves. So, whether you send your kids to a gymnastics gym or a church, it’s a good reminder there are places in the community that want to help lessen the load.
