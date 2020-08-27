Charlotte firefighters head to Louisiana for rescue and recovery efforts: ‘Godspeed and prayers'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte firefighters are headed to Louisiana to help with rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Laura made landfall as a devastating storm in the area early Thursday morning.
“Please keep out teams & those affected in your thoughts and prayers,” the Charlotte Fire Department tweeted Thursday, showing video of supplies-filled trucks.
“Godspeed and prayers for a safe return,” Charlotte Fire Department Fire Chief Reginald Johnson tweeted, who said he’s confident the NC USAR Taskforce 3 will meet the mission and assist those impacted by Laura.
Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana as a ferocious Category 4 hurricane, hammering the area with fierce winds and intense rainfall.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm, which intensified rapidly Wednesday before plowing into land, came ashore at 1 a.m. near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border.
"Potentially catastrophic impacts will continue," forecasters said.
The National Hurricane Center reports sustained winds reached 150 mph as the season's first major hurricane move over the northwestern Gulf Coast.
Laura was later downgraded to a Category 2 as it worked its way across southwestern Louisiana, producing catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding.
