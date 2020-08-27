Brunswick County deputies search for missing 17-year-old

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old.
According to officials, James Cameron Clemmons was last seen at a home in the area of Sand Hill Drive in Supply around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Clemmons is 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall, weighing around 140 to 150 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.
He was last wearing a blue Carolina Tree Service t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Det. G. LeBlanc at 910-269-7833 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.