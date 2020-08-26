Wilmington’s ‘Rise Together’ initiative to address issues of racial inequality

“What I took away from those talks was that when we can sit down with people that don’t look like us or maybe don’t come from the same community that we come from and really just have a one-on-one conversation, you start to realize that people’s wants are the same,” he said. “They weren’t good paying jobs. They want a safe neighborhood. They want a place where their kids can go to school and be safe and get a good education. We want the same things. And I think at the end of the day, it’s about relationships and getting to understand one another. I hope that people that watch them take away the same thing that I took away from them.”