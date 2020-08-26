United Way, CSN launch cybercrime hotline in N.C.

“The mission of NC 211 is to increase access to information and resources for North Carolinians statewide,” said the NC 211 State Director, Heather Black. “With our new understanding of the large volume of cybercrimes in our state, we are excited to launch this statewide Cybercrime Support Initiative in partnership with CSN. NC 211 brings to the partnership our robust set of health and human resources that will be critical to helping victims of cybercrime as they work towards recovery. Our team at NC 211 is trained and ready to help victims of cybercrime in North Carolina access the information and resources they need to report and recover from cybercrime.”