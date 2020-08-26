United Way, CSN launch cybercrime hotline in N.C.

CARY, N.C. (WECT) - With cybercrimes on the rise, the United Way of North Carolina and the Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) have launched the state’s first cybercrime support and recovery hotline.
With the new system, North Carolina residents can dial 2-1-1 to report and find resources to recover from identity theft, financial fraud, cyberstalking, cyberbullying and other cybercrimes.
Officials say the initiative was made possible with a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Victim Assistance Grant awarded by the North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission. Additional support also was provided by the N.C. Department of Information Technology (NCDIT).
“North Carolina residents and businesses lose millions of dollars to cybercrime every year, and many cases remain unreported” said State Chief Risk Officer Maria Thompson. “The NC 211/Cybercrime Support Network partnership provides North Carolinians guidance to reduce the potential for attacks and support, should they become a victim. More importantly, it gives them a cyber voice and gets us closer to building a whole-of-state focus on cyber.”
When victims dial 2-1-1, they will be connected with specialists who can assess the situation and place them in touch with organizations that can help.
“The mission of NC 211 is to increase access to information and resources for North Carolinians statewide,” said the NC 211 State Director, Heather Black. “With our new understanding of the large volume of cybercrimes in our state, we are excited to launch this statewide Cybercrime Support Initiative in partnership with CSN. NC 211 brings to the partnership our robust set of health and human resources that will be critical to helping victims of cybercrime as they work towards recovery. Our team at NC 211 is trained and ready to help victims of cybercrime in North Carolina access the information and resources they need to report and recover from cybercrime.”
More than 8,000 complaints from individuals and small businesses in North Carolina were filed with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center last year with monetary losses totaling $48,425,764.
“We are excited to announce that North Carolina residents can now dial 2-1-1 for cybercrime assistance,” said Kristin Judge, CEO and founder of CSN. “Victims of cybercrime need a service that they can rely on to guide them through the process of reporting and recovering after an incident occurs; we are proud to provide that service alongside our partners at UWNC and NC 211.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.