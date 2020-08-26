TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill from tractor-trailer closes southbound lane on Carolina Beach Road

A diesel tank on a tractor-trailer came loose and spilled fuel along Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department)
By WECT Staff | August 26, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT - Updated August 26 at 1:51 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A diesel tank on a tractor-trailer came loose and spilled fuel along Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the canister was dragged on Carolina Beach Road for about a quarter of a mile before the tractor-trailer driver noticed and pulled over onto Cape Fear Boulevard.

Haz-Mat crews with the Wilmington Fire Department are at the scene working to clean up the spill.

The southbound lane of Carolina Beach Road between Wellington and Shipyard is closed to traffic at this time. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

