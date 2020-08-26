State board issues ‘letter of concern’ four years after Whiteville doctor operated on wrong knee

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Medical Board issued a letter of concern after a doctor in Columbus County operated on the wrong knee of a patient during a procedure four years ago.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Aug. 25, the state board informed Dr. Andrew Marvin Schuett of Columbus County Orthopaedics that it had concluded its investigation into a March 2016 procedure where Schuett marked the patient’s left knee for surgery but ended up operating on their right knee.
“Prior to the surgery, you identified and marked Patient A’s left knee for the surgical procedure. Despite this, Patient A’s right knee was prepped and sterilely draped by hospital nursing staff for the surgical procedure,” the letter stated. “You then proceeded with the surgical procedure on Patient A’s right knee.”
The letter stated that Schuett realized that he was operating on the wrong knee during surgery, and promptly informed the patient.
“The Board further notes that the misidentification and prepping of the wrong knee was not an error by you but by another member of the operative team, but you as the surgeon have taken responsibility for your role in the procedure,” according to the letter.
The state board decided to not commence with formal proceedings against Schuett’s license, instead voting to issue the letter of concern which is public record. The board added that the letter is not considered a disciplinary action, or a limitation or restriction on his license.
Schuett signed and consented to the letter on Aug. 24 “to resolve this matter without the need for more formal proceedings.”
