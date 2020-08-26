Project Hotdog: Plans for expansion in Cargo District submitted to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s Cargo District, a community built out of -- you guessed it -- cargo containers, is growing once again.
The district, which is located off 16th Street and Queen Street, is poised to expand into the back area of the Charlie Grangers lot and is aptly named ‘Project Hotdog.’
The expansion will include several more shipping containers and consist of office space and a salon.
“We are adding 640 square feet of space to the back portion of the Charlie Graingers lot. The Owner is planning on a beauty parlor and office space to this structure. The structure will be made from shipping containers similar to the apartments two lots down at corner of Queen and 16th Street,” Brad Sedgwick of JBS Consulting, the civil engineer hired for the project said.
The Cargo District first opened in 2018 and consists of apartments as well as different businesses all utilizing repurposed shipping containers.
The district has continued to grow since then and a coffee shop and beer garden have both opened across the street, expanding the footprint of the Cargo District. Plans have been submitted to the city’s Technical Review Committee and show LS Smith Inc, the developer of the Cargo District is involved in the new project.
According to the plans, the 1,200 square-foot restaurant (Charlie Grangers) will remain.
