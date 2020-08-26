Parents of child who was taken from social services custody arrested, facing felony abduction charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The biological parents of a child who was reportedly taken from Brunswick County Department of Social Services custody earlier this month have been arrested.
Their charges stem from the abduction of 11-month-old Brooklyn Helms on Aug. 16, the infant was located later that day safe, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Joshua Meece, the father of Brooklyn, and Tabitha Helms, her mother, were both arrested and charged with Abduction of Children, a Class F felony charge and issued $20,000 secured bonds in Brunswick County.
