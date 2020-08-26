New Seahawk statue installed on UNCW campus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new Seahawk statue will welcome the newest Seahawks on the UNCW campus.
The statute, created by artist Dumay Gorham, was installed Wednesday In front of two new freshman residence halls - Pelican Hall and Sandpiper Hall.
“We’ll have about 2,800-3,000 students living in this area,” UNCW Chancellor Jose Sartarelli said. “A lot of, in fact both Pelican and Sandpiper are housing freshmen, so this is the beginning of their lives with us, so to speak, as Seahawks.”
The new statue represents freshmen “leaving the nest” to start their college careers while the existing statue at the front of campus represents students graduating and soaring toward their new destination.
Gorham said it took him about five months to create the piece of art.
“You don’t have to be a student at UNCW to come take a look or enjoy it, but I’m just excited that such a broad group of people get to see and enjoy my work,” said Gorham. “UNCW’s been a great client but they also have probably the most well known sculptures that I’ve made in a little over 20 years of doing what I do as a independent artist in metal sculpture, and I’m just really proud that they want my work here.”
