US Marshals arrest suspect after Durham man’s body found in Cape Fear River

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Marshals Service arrested a man in Raleigh on Tuesday night for the murder of Kenneth Ross Covell, whose body was found in the Cape Fear River last week.
“On Tuesday, August 25, first-degree murder warrants were obtained by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for Jim Robert Goins, 41. The United States Marshal’s Service assisted with the arrest of the suspect in Raleigh on Tuesday night and Goins was returned to the Bladen County Detention Center where he is under no bond awaiting a first appearance,” according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.
Both men were acquaintances and appear to live at the same address of 203 Pekoe Street in Durham, the sheriff’s office said.
The cause of Covell’s death is still pending an autopsy with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh but investigators believe an altercation occurred between the two men in the East Arcadia area of Bladen County during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Covell’s body was eventually recovered in the Cape Fear River near the Riegelwood Golf Course in Columbus County Saturday morning.
“We appreciate the assistance of the public and all the agencies that helped us in solving this case,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Without their help, this case would have been difficult to solve.”
McVicker is expected to address the case during a 2 p.m. news conference.
