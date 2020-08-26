Intoxicated man tries to flee from Columbus County Sheriff’s investigators on ATV

“On August 24th, shortly after 12:00 am, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator was following up on an investigation in the Nakina community of Columbus County. The investigator was traveling on Seven Creeks Highway when he observed a four wheeler driving erratically. The investigator activated his lights and siren and attempted to stop the four wheeler. The four wheeler continued driving South on Seven Creeks Highway at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic,” according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.