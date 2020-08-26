First Alert Forecast: continued heat at home, Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Make sure to keep people along the Texas and Louisiana coast in your thoughts and prayers today. Hurricane Laura will slam the region by tonight, presenting a damaging wind and catastrophic storm surge threat as it goes. About the only thing good thing you might say about Laura is that it will move fast; it will not stick around to generate the kind of excessive rain and freshwater flooding that, say, Hurricane Harvey did in that general region in 2017.
A hot ridge of high pressure has done well for the Carolinas in deflecting Laura away. Under the ridge, you can expect a mostly sunny and hot Thursday across the Cape Fear Region with afternoon high temperatures mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values making a break for the stressful 96 to 104 range. A cooling shower or storm will not be impossible but, overall, rain chances will operate at a lower level than most days so far in August. And Thursday and Friday will be similar.
Over the weekend, westerly jet stream winds will whisk the remnant low pressure system of Laura through the Virginias with a slug of heavy showers and perhaps even a severe thunderstorm or two. Right now, it appears the bulk of this remnant moisture and energy will pass too far north to generate any widespread disruptive weather in the Cape Fear Region, but we will monitor that angle of the forecast closely. Hot sunshine and an isolated thunderstorm remains the local call for this weekend.
New hurricane development is not likely in the remainder of the Atlantic Basin for the remainder of this week. But, with the traditionally stormy month of September looming, you are advised to stay aware and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.
Catch your toasty seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
