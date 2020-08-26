First Alert Forecast: continued heat at home, Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Make sure to keep people along the Texas and Louisiana coast in your thoughts and prayers today. Hurricane Laura will slam the region by tonight, presenting a damaging wind and catastrophic storm surge threat as it goes. About the only thing good thing you might say about Laura is that it will move fast; it will not stick around to generate the kind of excessive rain and freshwater flooding that, say, Hurricane Harvey did in that general region in 2017.