Columbus Co. officials investigating possible arson

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said someone intentionally set his home on fire Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 6300 block of Dothan Road at approximately 6:30 p.m.
One of the people in the residence told officials that the home was set on fire by someone he knows.
All three people in the home were able to escape safely.
An incident report states that approximately $35,000 worth of damage was done to the home and its contents.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation still is ongoing.
