CFPUA schedules boil water advisory for Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A precautionary boil water advisory will go into effect at Independence Mall Thursday August 27 at 7 p.m.
Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) notified customers that will be impacted that an outside contractor will remove three fire hydrants that have been relocated on the property.
When the water pressure drops, there is an increased potential for back siphonage which can introduce bacteria into the water system.
During a boil water advisory, customers are advised to boil their water for one minute and allow it to cool before consumption or to use bottled water.
Customers should boil water for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth or any consumption by pets but do not need to boil water for showering or bathing.
CFPUA staff will test the water to ensure it is safe to drink before lifting the boil water advisory.
