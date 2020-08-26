CBPD: Man remains barricaded in apartment after more than 60 hours

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man remains barricaded in a Carolina Beach apartment Wednesday after more than two days, according to police.
The Carolina Beach Police Department and other law enforcement agencies remain on the scene at 717 Glenn Ave. Apt. 2.
The situation began Sunday night when police responded to a domestic dispute call after 11 p.m. Sunday night. A man with a gun barricaded himself inside his home and refused to come out.
“Law enforcement has been in contact with the subject and continues to work towards a safe resolution,” the CBPD said in a news release Wednesday. “The subject is believed to be armed and dangerous. Officers are committed to remain on scene until there is a resolution to the incident.”
Glenn Ave. remains closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The public is urged to stay away from the area.
Witnesses at the scene told WECT that residents in the building where the man is barricaded and in a neighboring building were forced to evacuate Sunday. Some residents were allowed to return Wednesday morning to pick up needed items.
