BCSO looking for suspect in larceny at Calabash store

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a larceny at a store in Calabash.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at Callahan’s shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“The individual left Callahan’s heading south in the vehicle shown in the photos below,” the post states. “Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.