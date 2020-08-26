BCSO looking for suspect in larceny at Calabash store

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a larceny at a store in Calabash. (Source: BCSO)
By WECT Staff | August 26, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 10:34 AM

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says is a suspect in a larceny at a store in Calabash.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the incident took place at Callahan’s shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“The individual left Callahan’s heading south in the vehicle shown in the photos below,” the post states. “Anyone with information should contact Det. Geiger at 910-398-1243 or call 911.”

