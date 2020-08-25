What and where to find available resources for families facing eviction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken it’s toll on families throughout the country. Some have lost their jobs and have struggled to pay the bills.
Like with many families, the pandemic has made life difficult for Matthew Woods and his son. Work dried up for his carpentry skills, he and Brandon were evicted from their home and now they are living out of their truck.
“The hardest part about living out your vehicle is finding somewhere to park,” said Brandon Woods. “Most stores like Walmart don’t like you parking overnight because if you’re not buying something, you’re loitering. Best thing you can do is get as cleaned up as you can and look like you have business being somewhere and hopefully you can be disguised long enough to get a nap.”
Being homeless is not where Woods expected to be at this point in his life. He might have a home again soon, though, thanks to the Rapid Rehousing program offered by the Good Shepherd Center.
It provides funding for rent payments to get homeless families a new place to stay. The Center also administers the new Eviction Prevention Project, which is for families struggling to stay in their homes.
“It’s not just about making a payment to a landlord and a utility company, the goal is really to help that household reestablish housing stability so they will be in a good place for months and years to come,” said Katrina Knight, Executive Director of the Good Shepherd Center.
Knight says they’ve already heard from plenty of families needing this help. The news has encouraged Woods and others to reach out for this vital support.
Brandon Woods hopes he and his dad can use the program to find a new home.
“That’s the American Dream for me,” said Woods.
