Suspect wanted in Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady’s murder arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The man wanted for months for the murder of Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady has been arrested.
Edward Demorris Huckabee, 38, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Atlanta, Ga. Tuesday evening, ending a three-month-long search for the second suspect in the May homicide of Grady. He is charged with first degree murder.
Grady, 50, a popular party promoter, was shot Monday, May 18, in the 100 block of Montgomery Ave. He was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died.
Edward’s brother, Andre Devaughn Huckabee, 43, was arrested and charged with first degree murder two days later.
For months, a search was underway for the younger Huckabee, including a plea from the victim’s mother to turn himself in.
