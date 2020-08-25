Son of Bladen County commissioner expected to fill his seat temporarily, replacement to be elected in November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The son of Russel Priest, the Bladen County Commissioner who recently passed away, is expected to fill his fathers role as county commissioner, according to Bladen County Chairman Ray Britt.
During the board’s Aug. 18 meeting, Britt explained he had spoken with the chairman of the Democratic Party (the party Russel Priest was a member of) and they had decided to appoint Robby Priest, Russel’s son, to serve in his stead and a letter stating as much would be delivered to county leaders.
“I personally feel that is an honor and I personally will support that and I feel like other commissioners will,” Britt said referring to Priest’s son being appointed to his seat.
The letter from the Democratic Party is expected to be delivered to the board and presented by the Sept. 8 County Commission meeting and Robby Priest will serve until the first Monday in December, Britt said.
Russel Priest was confirmed the winner of his seat on the board in May of 2019, after a special election was called by the State Board of Elections after a lengthy investigation into voter fraud.
While many people could assume the vacant seat would be filled by the party of the person who is no longer serving until the expiration of that term, state law actually is a bit more complicated than that. In November voters in Bladen County will have to vote to fill Priest’s seat during the General Election, despite there being two years left on the unexpired term.
State statutes outline the steps that are to be taken in the event that a seat becomes vacant on a county board. General Statute 153A-27 gives the remaining members of the board the right to appoint a ‘qualified person’ to fill the vacancy. That person must be a member of the same party as the person who vacated their seat, according to the law.
It gets a little more complicated when determining how long that appointed replacement will serve.
“If the member being replaced was serving a two-year term, or if the member was serving a four-year term and the vacancy occurs later than 60 days before the general election for county commissioner held after the first two years of the term, the appointment to fill the vacancy is for the remainder of the unexpired term. Otherwise, the term of the person appointed to fill the vacancy extends to the first Monday in December next following the first general election for county commissioner held more than 60 days after the day the vacancy occurs; at that general election, a person shall be elected to the seat vacated, either to the remainder of the unexpired term or, if the term has expired, to a full term,” according to state statute.
Essentially, since Priest was serving a four-year term and at the time of the vacancy he had not yet served two years of that term and it was more than 60 days prior to the next general election, an election to fill that seat is required.
Yet another state statute, explains who can run to fill that vacated seat.
“If a vacancy occurs on a county board of commissioners and G.S. 153A-27 or G.S. 153A-27.1 requires that a person shall be elected to the seat vacated for the remainder of the unexpired term, and the vacancy occurs: (1) Beginning on the tenth day before the filing period ends under G.S. 163-106.2, a nomination shall be made by the county executive committee of each political party and the names of the nominees shall be printed on the general election ballots.”
This means local political parties are able to select a nominee and have them placed on ballots for the upcoming election.
Those nominations have already been made and added to sample ballots in Bladen County, according to Director of the Bladen County Board of Elections Chris Williams.
Running for District 3 for the Democratic Party is Matthew Dixon, opposing him is Republican Cameron McGill. The winner of this race will serve Priest’s remaining term which will expire in 2022.
The election for District 3 in Bladen County will be unique this year due to the fact both seats in the district will be up for election. Commissioner Ashley Trivette’s term expires in December of this year, however, she is not on the ballot for reelection.
Jimmie Smith is running as the Democratic Party candidate and Danny Ellis II is running as a Republican, the winner of this race will serve a full four-year term.
