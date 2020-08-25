Old Fayetteville Road Bridge in Leland closing for repairs next week

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The bridge over Sturgeon Creek on Old Fayetteville Road will close Monday, Aug. 31 for several days for repairs.
“N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) officials have announced that the bridge across Sturgeon Creek on Old Fayetteville Road will be closed from 8:00 AM on Monday, August 31 until 5 PM on Friday, September 4 to allow crews to make needed repairs to the bridge,” according to the Town of Leland.
“During the roadwork, both lanes of Old Fayetteville Road at the bridge will remain closed to all thru traffic. Detours for Village and Lanvale roads will be posted along the roadway,” the town said.
