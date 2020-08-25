Lidl’s new Independence Mall location part of major East Coast expansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lidl unveiled its plans to open 50 new grocery stores across the East Coast, including a brand new location in Independence Mall in Wilmington.
The German supermarket giant said it will invest $500 million in the new stores that will create about 2,000 jobs. All 50 of the new stores, which include five in North Carolina, will be open by the end of 2021.
Construction on the grocer’s second Wilmington location has been underway for some time and is part of the Independence Mall redevelopment project.
A spokesperson for Lidl declined to say when the Oleander Drive location would open to customers.
Lidl opened its first Wilmington store in Nov. 2019.
