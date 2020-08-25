Leland welcomes new fire chief

“I was drawn to firefighting, as many other firefighters were, by a family member,” Langlois recalled. “My cousin was a volunteer firefighter and got me involved, mentoring me along the way. I became passionate about fire service because it allowed me to be a part of a team that showed up on the worst day of someone’s life and did whatever was needed to try to make it right. The ability to be a part of turning chaos into order and to really make a difference in someone’s life has had a lifelong impact on me.”