First Alert Forecast: temperatures crank up midweek, indirect impacts from Laura

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Locally, a left over shower or storm will be possible through the evening before skies gradually clear up. Laura will help bring middle and late-week heat to the Cape Fear Region. As the storm punches northward through the Gulf of Mexico and into the Mississippi Valley - potentially as an intense hurricane upon approach to the coast - it will help reinforce a sweltering high pressure ridge over the Carolinas. For the Cape Fear Region, that spells a Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with more sizzling sunshine than cooling storms and daily high temperatures mainly in the lower to possibly middle 90s. Factor in humidity, and heat index values ought to peak in the 98 to 106 for these same days!
The hot, sunny days may inspire you head to local beaches for a refreshing dip in the water but, as always, please stay up-to-date with the rip current risk! A moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches warrants a mention for safety and also as a tie to Hurricane Laura: ocean swell reaching our coast largely stems from the time when Laura was a tropical storm churning north of the Caribbean islands. And this rip risk is actually one of a few ways Laura will be, at least indirectly, influencing local weather in the coming days.
The final way Laura may affect the weather in the Cape Fear Region is in the form of remnant atmospheric moisture and energy. As the jet stream captures these leftovers and whisks them across the Virginias or northern North Carolina Saturday or Sunday, a period of enhanced storm chances will be possible: if not locally, just slightly to the north. Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will monitor this, and all angles, of Laura closely! Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
