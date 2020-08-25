First Alert Forecast: temperatures crank up midweek, indirect impacts from Laura

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Locally, a left over shower or storm will be possible through the evening before skies gradually clear up. Laura will help bring middle and late-week heat to the Cape Fear Region. As the storm punches northward through the Gulf of Mexico and into the Mississippi Valley - potentially as an intense hurricane upon approach to the coast - it will help reinforce a sweltering high pressure ridge over the Carolinas. For the Cape Fear Region, that spells a Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with more sizzling sunshine than cooling storms and daily high temperatures mainly in the lower to possibly middle 90s. Factor in humidity, and heat index values ought to peak in the 98 to 106 for these same days!