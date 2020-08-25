First Alert Forecast: Laura to affect Cape Fear Region in many indirect ways

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Tuesday will be another variably cloudy, risk for scattered showers and locally heavy storms kind of day across the Cape Fear Region. Also expect light westerly breezes and high temperatures deep into the 80s. A moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches warrants a mention for safety and also as a tie to Tropical Storm Laura: ocean swell reaching our coast largely stems from the time when Laura was churning north of the Caribbean islands. And this rip risk is actually one of a few ways Laura will be, at least indirectly, influencing local weather in the coming days.
Laura will also help bring middle and late-week heat to the Cape Fear Region. As the storm punches northward through the Gulf of Mexico and into the Mississippi Valley - potentially as an intense hurricane upon approach to the coast - it will help reinforce a sweltering high pressure ridge over the Carolinas. For the Cape Fear Region, that spells a Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with more sizzling sunshine than cooling storms and daily high temperatures mainly in the lower to possibly middle 90s. Factor in humidity, and heat index values ought to peak in the 98 to 106 for these same days!
The final way Laura may affect the weather in the Cape Fear Region is in the form of remnant atmospheric moisture and energy. As the jet stream captures these leftovers and whisks them across the Virginias or northern North Carolina Saturday or Sunday, a period of enhanced storm chances will be possible: if not locally, just slightly to the north. Of course, your First Alert Weather Team will monitor this, and all angles, of Laura closely! Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
