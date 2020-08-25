EPA initiative to ‘crowdsource’ new ways to destroy PFAS in firefighting foam

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday announced an initiative that aims to develop new ways to safely destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) such as GenX.
According to a news release, the Innovative Ways to Destroy PFAS Challenge, which was unveiled by EPA Administrator Andrew Weller during a PFAS roundtable in Fayetteville, is a partnership between federal and state agencies seeking detailed plans for non-thermal technologies that would safely destroy PFAS in aqueous film forming foam (AFFF), a type of firefighting foam.
Although PFAS compounds can be found in various waste streams, the challenge is focused on unused AFFF.
“EPA researchers and staff are harnessing the power of crowdsourcing to identify ways to destroy PFAS through non-incineration methods,” said Wheeler. “The Trump Administration has offered major assistance to more than 30 states across the U.S. to protect human health regarding PFAS, and the agency is offering up to $50,000 for the best design concept to safely destroy the chemical.”
The goal of this challenge is to discover new non-thermal technologies and approaches that can remove at least 99 percent of PFAS in unused AFFF, without creating any harmful byproducts.
PFAS are also known as “forever chemicals” and don’t breakdown naturally due to their strong molecular bonds.
